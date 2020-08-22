  1. df -h

df is primarily used to print the file system.

df -h
Filesystem      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev            985M     0  985M   0% /dev
tmpfs           200M  944K  199M   1% /run
/dev/vda1        49G   19G   31G  38% /

  1. fdisk -l

fdisk is mainly for partitioning the disks, but can be used for displaying the disk information as well.

fdisk -l
Disk /dev/loop0: 29.9 MiB, 31342592 bytes, 61216 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

  1. lsblk list block devices

lsblk displays the block device information that is abstracted from the actual physical devices.

lsblk
vda     252:0    0    50G  0 disk
├─vda1  252:1    0  49.9G  0 part /
├─vda14 252:14   0     4M  0 part
└─vda15 252:15   0   106M  0 part /boot/efi

  1. cfdisk

cdisk gives you nice graphical interface. It also tells you about "sectors" by disk information.

  1. Parted -l list partitions

parted gives you device company information too.

parted -l
Model: Virtio Block Device (virtblk)
Disk /dev/vda: 53.7GB
Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B
Partition Table: gpt
Disk Flags:

Number  Start   End     Size    File system  Name  Flags
14      1049kB  5243kB  4194kB                     bios_grub
15      5243kB  116MB   111MB   fat32              msftdata
 1      116MB   53.7GB  53.6GB  ext4

  1. Sfdisk -l

sfdisk is pretty much same as fdisk -l.

sfdisk -l
Disk /dev/loop0: 29.9 MiB, 31342592 bytes, 61216 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

  1. lshw -class disk

lshw can display lot of information about different hardware devices on the system. To just look at the information regarding disk, use switch -class disk. Remove -short switch to display more information about disk.

lshw -class disk -short
H/W path      Device      Class      Description
================================================
/0/100/5/0    /dev/vda    disk       53GB Virtual I/O device

  1. cat /proc/partitions

This is most basic way of looking at the information is to just "cat"   the partitions file.

cat /proc/partitions
major minor  #blocks  name
252        0   52428800 vda
252        1   52315119 vda1
252       14       4096 vda14
252       15     108544 vda15