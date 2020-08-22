-
df -h
df is primarily used to print the file system.
df -h
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev 985M 0 985M 0% /dev
tmpfs 200M 944K 199M 1% /run
/dev/vda1 49G 19G 31G 38% /
-
fdisk -l
fdisk is mainly for partitioning the disks, but can be used for displaying the disk information as well.
fdisk -l
Disk /dev/loop0: 29.9 MiB, 31342592 bytes, 61216 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
-
lsblk list block devices
lsblk displays the block device information that is abstracted from the actual physical devices.
lsblk
vda 252:0 0 50G 0 disk
├─vda1 252:1 0 49.9G 0 part /
├─vda14 252:14 0 4M 0 part
└─vda15 252:15 0 106M 0 part /boot/efi
-
cfdisk
cdisk gives you nice graphical interface. It also tells you about "sectors" by disk information.
-
Parted -l list partitions
parted gives you device company information too.
parted -l
Model: Virtio Block Device (virtblk)
Disk /dev/vda: 53.7GB
Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B
Partition Table: gpt
Disk Flags:
Number Start End Size File system Name Flags
14 1049kB 5243kB 4194kB bios_grub
15 5243kB 116MB 111MB fat32 msftdata
1 116MB 53.7GB 53.6GB ext4
-
Sfdisk -l
sfdisk is pretty much same as fdisk -l.
sfdisk -l
Disk /dev/loop0: 29.9 MiB, 31342592 bytes, 61216 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
-
lshw -class disk
lshw can display lot of information about different hardware devices on the system. To just look at the information regarding disk, use switch -class disk. Remove -short switch to display more information about disk.
lshw -class disk -short
H/W path Device Class Description
================================================
/0/100/5/0 /dev/vda disk 53GB Virtual I/O device
-
cat /proc/partitions
This is most basic way of looking at the information is to just "cat" the partitions file.
cat /proc/partitions
major minor #blocks name
252 0 52428800 vda
252 1 52315119 vda1
252 14 4096 vda14
252 15 108544 vda15