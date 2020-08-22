df -h

df is primarily used to print the file system.

df -h Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on udev 985M 0 985M 0% /dev tmpfs 200M 944K 199M 1% /run /dev/vda1 49G 19G 31G 38% /

fdisk -l

fdisk is mainly for partitioning the disks, but can be used for displaying the disk information as well.

fdisk -l Disk /dev/loop0: 29.9 MiB, 31342592 bytes, 61216 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

lsblk list block devices

lsblk displays the block device information that is abstracted from the actual physical devices.

lsblk vda 252:0 0 50G 0 disk ├─vda1 252:1 0 49.9G 0 part / ├─vda14 252:14 0 4M 0 part └─vda15 252:15 0 106M 0 part /boot/efi

cfdisk

cdisk gives you nice graphical interface. It also tells you about "sectors" by disk information.

Parted -l list partitions

parted gives you device company information too.

parted -l Model: Virtio Block Device (virtblk) Disk /dev/vda: 53.7GB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B Partition Table: gpt Disk Flags: Number Start End Size File system Name Flags 14 1049kB 5243kB 4194kB bios_grub 15 5243kB 116MB 111MB fat32 msftdata 1 116MB 53.7GB 53.6GB ext4

Sfdisk -l

sfdisk is pretty much same as fdisk -l.

sfdisk -l Disk /dev/loop0: 29.9 MiB, 31342592 bytes, 61216 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

lshw -class disk

lshw can display lot of information about different hardware devices on the system. To just look at the information regarding disk, use switch -class disk. Remove -short switch to display more information about disk.

lshw -class disk -short H/W path Device Class Description ================================================ /0/100/5/0 /dev/vda disk 53GB Virtual I/O device

cat /proc/partitions

This is most basic way of looking at the information is to just "cat" the partitions file.