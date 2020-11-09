In this post, we will go over following...
- Install Ubuntu On Windows 10
- Enable Python Env
Install Ubuntu On Windows
1. Enable the Windows Subsystem for Linux
Open Power Shell on Windows as Administrator and run following command...
dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux /all /norestart
2. Enable Virtual Machine feature
dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:VirtualMachinePlatform /all /norestart
3. Download the Linux kernel update package and install it.WSL2 Linux kernel update package for x64 machines
4. Set WSL 2 as your default version
Open Power shell and run following command...
wsl --set-default-version 2
5. Open Microsoft Store and search for "Ubuntu" and Install Ubuntu.
6. Restart the Computer
7. Now search for "Ubuntu" and open it. If you didn't see any error, it means Ubuntu distribution is installed successfully.
Note: If you want a fancy terminal, I would suggest either one of the following terminals...Install Windows Terminal Install Moba Xterm
Enable Python Environment
Once you are in your Ubuntu Shell, do following...
apt-get update
Enable Python Virtual environment...
You should have Python 3+ installed by default.
1. For Conda based virtual environment, check out following tutorial...
2. For Pip based virtual environment...
apt-get install python3-pip
Let us now create a Python virtual environment...
python3.8 -m venv venv38
Let us enable the environment...
. ./venv38/bin/activate
Now you should see your console change to something like this...
(venv38) (base)
Now we can install any Python package using pip, Example ...
python -m pip install chalice