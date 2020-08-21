Before you start reading this post, make sure you have Python3+ installed.

How to update Python to Python3+

The easiest way to install Keras on Ubuntu is through Conda.

Conda Install Keras

Make sure you have Anaconda installed.

How to install Anaconda

Now run following command...

conda install keras

Verify Keras Installation

python3 -c 'import keras as k; print(k.__version__)' >> 2.4.3

Pip Install Keras

Another way of installing Keras is just with Pip.

With Pip first, you need to install all the packages that Conda installed it for us.

Install OpenBLAS

sudo apt-get install build-essential cmake git unzip pkg-config libopenblas-dev liblapack-dev

Install Numpy, Scipy, Matplotlib

sudo apt-get install python-numpy python-scipy python-matplotlib python-yaml sudo pip3 install matplotlib

Install HDF5

sudo apt-get install libhdf5-serial-dev python-h5py

Install Graphviz, pydot-ng

sudo apt-get install graphviz sudo pip3 install pydot-ng

Install OpenCV

Install TensorFlow

Install Keras