MongoDB is one of most widely used NoSQL database. MongoDB is open source.
If you are just starting with MongoDB, check out mongoDB cheat sheet for important commands.
Installing MongoDB
- Apt update packages
sudo apt update
sudo apt install -y gnupg
- Add MongoDB 4.4 repository
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv E52529D4
echo "deb [ arch=amd64,arm64 ] https://repo.mongodb.org/apt/ubuntu bionic/mongodb-org/4.4 multiverse" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mongodb-org-4.4.list
sudo apt update
- Install MongoDB 4.4
sudo apt install -y mongodb-org
4. Verify MongoDB Installation
Run following command...
sudo systemctl status mongodb
Expected Output...
● mongodb.service - LSB: An object/document-oriented database
Loaded: loaded (/etc/init.d/mongodb; generated)
Active: active (running) since Sun 2020-08-23 21:51:18 UTC; 9s ago
Docs: man:systemd-sysv-generator(8)
Process: 26174 ExecStart=/etc/init.d/mongodb start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
Main PID: 17543 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
Tasks: 33 (limit: 2362)
CGroup: /system.slice/mongodb.service
└─26191 /usr/bin/mongod --config /etc/mongodb.conf
5. Check MongoDB Version
mongod --version
Expected output...
db version v4.4.0
Build Info: {
"version": "4.4.0",
"gitVersion": "563487e100c4215e2dce98d0af2a6a5a2d67c5cf",
"openSSLVersion": "OpenSSL 1.1.1 11 Sep 2018",
"modules": [],
"allocator": "tcmalloc",
"environment": {
"distmod": "ubuntu1804",
"distarch": "x86_64",
"target_arch": "x86_64"
}
}
Common Errors While Installing MongoDB
- mongodb-org-server : Depends: libcurl3 (>= 7.16.2) but it is not going to be installed
Install libcurl4
sudo apt install librcurl4
- Failed to start mongodb.service: Unit mongodb.service is masked.
Run following command to fix above error...
sudo systemctl unmask mongodb
- Failed to start LSB: An object/document-oriented database.
-- Subject: Unit mongodb.service has failed
Fix the ownership on /var/lib/mongodb
chown -R mongodb:mongodb /var/lib/mongodb/