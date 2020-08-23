MongoDB is one of most widely used NoSQL database. MongoDB is open source.

If you are just starting with MongoDB, check out mongoDB cheat sheet for important commands.

Installing MongoDB

Apt update packages

sudo apt update sudo apt install -y gnupg

Add MongoDB 4.4 repository

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv E52529D4 echo "deb [ arch=amd64,arm64 ] https://repo.mongodb.org/apt/ubuntu bionic/mongodb-org/4.4 multiverse" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mongodb-org-4.4.list sudo apt update

Install MongoDB 4.4

sudo apt install -y mongodb-org

4. Verify MongoDB Installation

Run following command...

sudo systemctl status mongodb

Expected Output...

● mongodb.service - LSB: An object/document-oriented database Loaded: loaded (/etc/init.d/mongodb; generated) Active: active (running) since Sun 2020-08-23 21:51:18 UTC; 9s ago Docs: man:systemd-sysv-generator(8) Process: 26174 ExecStart=/etc/init.d/mongodb start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 17543 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Tasks: 33 (limit: 2362) CGroup: /system.slice/mongodb.service └─26191 /usr/bin/mongod --config /etc/mongodb.conf

5. Check MongoDB Version

mongod --version

Expected output...

db version v4.4.0 Build Info: { "version": "4.4.0", "gitVersion": "563487e100c4215e2dce98d0af2a6a5a2d67c5cf", "openSSLVersion": "OpenSSL 1.1.1 11 Sep 2018", "modules": [], "allocator": "tcmalloc", "environment": { "distmod": "ubuntu1804", "distarch": "x86_64", "target_arch": "x86_64" } }

Common Errors While Installing MongoDB

mongodb-org-server : Depends: libcurl3 (>= 7.16.2) but it is not going to be installed

Install libcurl4

sudo apt install librcurl4

Failed to start mongodb.service: Unit mongodb.service is masked.

Run following command to fix above error...

sudo systemctl unmask mongodb

Failed to start LSB: An object/document-oriented database.

-- Subject: Unit mongodb.service has failed

Fix the ownership on /var/lib/mongodb